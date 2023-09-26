Mark Hunt loses legal battle against the UFC and Brock Lesnar once again

Mark Hunt’s six-year legal battle against the UFC and Brock Lesnar has run its course and it’s not good news for the plaintiff.

Following his huge clash at UFC 200, Mark Hunt sued Brock Lesnar, Dana White, and the UFC for an alleged breach of contract. The powerhouse was furious with his employer for putting him against an opponent he clearly felt they knew was cheating—after Lesnar failed a USADA drug test.

“Super Samoan” put in a losing effort against Lesnar before the bout was later overturned to a no-contest due to the failed test. The heavyweight would go on to fight five more times in the UFC before departing the company for good.

As reported by MMA Fighting, U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey dismissed Hunt’s case against the UFC, stating he had failed to provide clear evidence of any wrongdoing.

“In sum, each of Hunt’s fraud theories requires far too many inferential leaps and ignores too much contrary evidence for a jury to reasonably find in his favor, particularly by clear and convincing evidence.”

Dating back to his bout on July 9, 2016, Hunt made his way to the octagon riding a two-fight knockout streak. If his run hadn’t been derailed by Brock Lesnar, the knockout artist would likely have found himself back on the path to title contention.

Just two years prior, the now 49-year-old was finished by Fabricio Werdum in what was his first and only shot at a UFC championship—though it was for the interim title in Cain Velasquez’s absence.

This isn’t the first time Hunt has lost a case against the UFC, having been disregarded in 2019 for his initial lawsuit in 2017. After his case was denied four years ago, the titan spoke out against the promotion.

“I tried to make things even on the battlefield of MMA, but again, the cheating company, Dana White, UFC with all its billions, they ripped everyone off and win again. Someone will die against a steroid using cheater and your sh*t rip off company will be at fault UFC… I am not the first to sue this rip off company and sure as hell won’t be the last to sue the UFC, you can’t keep ripping fighters off and run a monopoly on the market. Someone’s going to put you motherf***ers down Dana White.”

The case was revived just two years ago by an appeals court but has today been dealt a significant blow which will likely see the UFC and other defendants walk away scot-free.