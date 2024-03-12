Mark Coleman in critical condition after saving family in house fire

Mark Coleman sprung to action during a recent house fire which resulted in him being hospitalized.

Mark Coleman is a staple of mixed martial arts and one of the true pioneers of the UFC. Unfortunately, the family man now finds himself in critical condition following a recent admirable act.

When a fire broke out in his childhood home in Ohio, Coleman sprung to action, managing to save both of his parents from the blaze. The former UFC heavyweight champion ran back in for a third time, this time attempting to rescue his dog, who earlier alerted him to the fire by waking him up.

During his heroics, Mark Coleman suffered from smoke inhalation and passed out in the burning home. Numerous fire departments responded to the call and the 59-year-old was airlifted away.

Close friend and fellow former MMA fighter Wes Sims opened up on the situation in a post on Facebook.

"I'm a very firm believer in the power of prayer," Sims stated. "I sent family and some friends a few pictures of Mark Coleman's current situation."

"I know Mark, if he could talk he'd say film this sh*t Wes. We are going viral!"

"Mark's parent's house burnt down last night. Mark saved both [parents] and went back for Hammer, his dog. He was life-flighted to Toledo and is currently intubated and sedated."

"I swear to GOD—he's one of the toughest individuals ever created. [He's] been through so much, a movie at this point could not give his life work justice!"

Mark Coleman was the inaugural heavyweight champion and a 12-fight veteran of the UFC. The powerhouse brought NCAA Division I wrestling into the cage and ended his career with an outstanding finishing rate of 75%.

'The Hammer' has come face-to-face with some of the greatest heavyweights to ever grace the sport. Fedor Emelianenko, Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua, Randy Couture, Mirko Cro Cop, Don Frye, and Dan Severn are just some of the legends who have shared the cage with Coleman.