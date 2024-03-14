Skip to main content

Mark Coleman awake in hospital: 'I'm so lucky'

MMA legend Mark Coleman is awake and alert in the hospital two days after rescuing his parents from an Ohio house fire.

For two days Mark Coleman has been sedated in the hospital being treated for smoke inhalation after saving his parents from a house fire.  "Hammer" awoke on Thursday and told the story of what happened.  

In the video, Coleman embraces his daughters, Morgan and Kenzie, and emotionally recounts what took place before he was airlifted to a Toledo hospital in critical condition.   

“I’m the happiest man in the world,” Coleman said in the video. “Sweet God, I’m so lucky. I can’t believe my parents are alive.  They shouldn't be here.  I had to make a decision, Wes. Because I got out of my room and went to the door and it was already horrible. I couldn’t breathe. I almost had to go outside and I went back in and got them. I can’t believe I got them but I couldn’t find Hammer” (the dog).

A GoFundMe was set up by Coleman’s daughters to raise money for the expense of his medical treatment.  Coleman was the inaugural UFC heavyweight champion.  He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in both the "pioneer" and "fight" categories.  

Coleman last fought in 2010 after losing to Randy Couture in the first Hall of Famer vs. Hall of Famer bout in the promotion's history.  He officially announced his retirement in 2013.   
