Marcin Tybura chokes out Tai Tuivasa in UFC Vegas 88 main event

Top 10 ranked heavyweights Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura headlined the UFC Vegas 88 fight card on Saturday in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 88 took place on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and was headlined by a heavyweight bout between Top 10 ranked Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura.  

Tuivasa entered the octagon on Saturday ranked ninth and in desperate need of a win. On a three-fight losing streak, the knockout artist hoped to right the ship against Tybura. 

Tybura was coming off a loss to interim champion Tom Aspinall in his last fight but had won seven of his last nine matches.  He was ranked tenth in the division and looking to move up the ladder.

The two touched gloves and Tybura pressed forward but came up shot.  Tuivasa clinched and delivered elbows.  A cut opened up on Tybura's had.  Tuivasa landed a leg kick.  Tybura fired back with a head kick that was blocked.  Tybura pressed forward with punches and looked to get the fight to the ground.  Tybura put Tuivasa on his back and delivered right hands.  Tybura took Tuivasa's back midway through the round.  

Tybura delivered heavy punches while Tuivasa was on his knees.  Tuivasa rolled to his side but Tybura stayed on his back.  He continued to land shots.  Tybura locked on a rear-naked choke.  Tuivasa didn't really defend it.  He went out.  Tybura choked out Tuivasa.  

The official time of the submission finish was 4:08 of the first round.  
