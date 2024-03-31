Skip to main content

Manon Fiorot targets title shot following one-sided victory over Erin Blanchfield at UFC on ESPN 54

Manon Fiorot deservedly got her hands raised on the judges' scorecards with a huge title eliminator win over Erin Blanchfield at UFC on ESPN 54.

Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot took center stage at UFC on ESPN 54 with a flyweight title shot likely in the winners' future.

While the Fight Night card had some questionable officiating, it was an unforgettable night of fights for viewers. Eight of the 13 bouts came to an end with knockout stoppages, but it was Manon Fiorot who took all the plaudits for her standout victory in the main event.

A hectic start to the fight saw Fiorot edge slightly ahead in the striking exchanges. Despite executing a brilliant takedown, the Frenchwoman was caught in a tight guillotine, and though nothing came of it, Blanchfield used the submission attempt to change the tide of the fight.

Once the affair returned to the feet, both ladies had some success. The first round came to an end with neither fighter establishing their dominance thus far.

Round 2 began with more of the same. Fiorot looked like the more seasoned striker and seemed to have an answer for Blanchfield's grappling attempts, though neither athlete had landed anything of major significance. 

The round came to an end, again with both Blanchfield and Fiorot failing to make their stamp on the proceedings.

Although it is difficult to separate the two thus far, the European had a clear strength advantage over her opponent. As the halfway point of the fight ticked by, 'Cold Blooded' was visibly struggling to deal with the height and aforementioned power of Fiorot.

Known primarily for her high-level grappling, Erin Blanchfield made it clear she was comfortable exchanging on the feet with the 34-year-old. Though admirable, Blanchfield's game plan wasn't doing her any favors and she was most likely falling behind on the judges' scorecards.

The American prospect wasn't giving up on herself and intended to empty the gas tank to secure victory with just five minutes remaining in the fight.

After an early head kick and flurry of punches in favor of Blanchfield, more of the same ensued as time trickled to an end in the fifth and final round. While it wasn't one of her standout performances, Manon Fiorot's physicality was on full display and she was announced as the rightful victor.

Manon Fiorot def. Erin Blanchfield via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45).
