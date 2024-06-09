Manny Pacquiao set to fight MMA champion

Manny Pacquiao has confirmed his next fight will be against an MMA champion.

Going strong at 45 years old, Manny Pacquiao isn't ready to hang up the gloves just yet. Despite his age, Pacquiao recently confirmed that he will compete once again, this time against a reigning MMA champion.

'Pac Man' is considered one of the greatest boxers of his generation and rightly so. Boasting an incredible record of 62-8-2, the Filipino has shared the ring with the very best the sport has to offer.

During RIZIN 47, a huge announcement was made to those in attendance. Chihiro Suzuki–the current RIZIN featherweight champion–has been matched up against Manny Pacquiao in what is going to be yet another huge crossover between boxing and mixed martial arts.

After Suzuki promised to knock him out in the first round, Pacquiao claimed he would show his opponent the difference between the sport's.

"I will do my best [against] this guy to see what boxing is," Pacquiao said. "I will let him know that boxing is harder than MMA."

Though much more inexperienced in combat sports, Chihiro Suzuki has showcased a knockout prowess. The 25-year-old has 13 wins in his career, with more than half of those coming by knockout.

In the space of seven months, Suzuki has managed to capture the RIZIN featherweight title and make one defense of his throne.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Conor McGregor?

For several years, Conor McGregor has been angling for a move over to boxing and one name remains on his mind.

While both men are tied up in fights, McGregor and Pacquiao have seemingly been on a collision course since 2016.

Following his loss to Floyd Mayweather, 'The Notorious' has been eyeing a fight with the iconic Pacquiao.

Although nothing has materialized yet, Conor McGregor expressed an interest in colliding with Manny Pacquiao in the boxing ring–with Saudi Arabia being labeled the ideal host.