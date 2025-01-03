Skip to main content

Manager: UFC considering interim title if Julianna Peña not ready to defend

According to Kayla Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, UFC is considering an interim title fight if Julianna Peña isn't ready to defend.

Julianna Peña recaptured the women's bantamweight title at UFC 307 in October defeating Raquel Pennington via controversial split decision.  Before she's able to defend the belt, the fight promotion may be planning an interim title bout.  

It was assumed that Peña would face two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time PFL titleholder Kayla Harrison in the first title defense of her second reign.  But according to Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, Harrison may be fighting a different opponent for an interim championship.  

“This is what I have been told: Julianna Peña, if she’s not ready to fight Kayla, she might have some health problems – it’s going to be an interim title,” Abdelaziz told MMA Junkie. “One hundred, percent this is what’s going to happen. The UFC is just not going to hold the division because someone doesn’t want to fight or is injured. If you are out more than eight, nine months then UFC should make an interim title. And I love that.

“I don’t think any division should be held because someone is injured. If you as the champion defend your title a lot, I think you get this courtesy. But if you just became the champion and want to take a year off, I don’t think you should get this courtesy.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

If an interim title is created, Abdelaziz believes there's only one logical opponent for Harrison, Raquel Pennington.    

“I think 100 percent (Pennington),” Abdelaziz said. “This is what she deserves. I’m not the matchmakers. There’s a guy from Houston, Texas, named Mick Maynard who does that and it’s his job.”
Grant Dawson
News

Grant Dawson: 'Michael Chandler doesn't belong in the Top 15'

Lightweight Grant Dawson explains why he doesn't think Michael Chandler belongs in the Top 15 UFC rankings.

By Jeff Cain
Chael Sonnen
News

Boxing promoter contacts Chael Sonnen over McGregor vs. Paul comments

Earlier this week, Chael Sonnen expressed his opinion that a $250 million boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul shouldn't be believed.

By Jeff Cain
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at the UFC 229 New York Press Conference
News

Khabib Nurmagomedov renews conflict with Conor McGregor after fiery Ireland comment

Khabib Nurmagomedov has dragged Conor McGregor back into their feud with his recent comments about Ireland.

By Joshua Ryan