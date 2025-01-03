Manager: UFC considering interim title if Julianna Peña not ready to defend

According to Kayla Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, UFC is considering an interim title fight if Julianna Peña isn't ready to defend.

Julianna Peña recaptured the women's bantamweight title at UFC 307 in October defeating Raquel Pennington via controversial split decision. Before she's able to defend the belt, the fight promotion may be planning an interim title bout.

It was assumed that Peña would face two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time PFL titleholder Kayla Harrison in the first title defense of her second reign. But according to Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, Harrison may be fighting a different opponent for an interim championship.

“This is what I have been told: Julianna Peña, if she’s not ready to fight Kayla, she might have some health problems – it’s going to be an interim title,” Abdelaziz told MMA Junkie. “One hundred, percent this is what’s going to happen. The UFC is just not going to hold the division because someone doesn’t want to fight or is injured. If you are out more than eight, nine months then UFC should make an interim title. And I love that.

“I don’t think any division should be held because someone is injured. If you as the champion defend your title a lot, I think you get this courtesy. But if you just became the champion and want to take a year off, I don’t think you should get this courtesy.”

If an interim title is created, Abdelaziz believes there's only one logical opponent for Harrison, Raquel Pennington.

“I think 100 percent (Pennington),” Abdelaziz said. “This is what she deserves. I’m not the matchmakers. There’s a guy from Houston, Texas, named Mick Maynard who does that and it’s his job.”