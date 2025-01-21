The UFC 313 main event between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and top contender Magomed Ankalaev was officially announced during last Saturday's UFC 311 pay-per-view broadcast. The two will meet on March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ankalaev (19-1-1, 1 NC) last tasted defeat in March 2018. He fought twice in 2024, defeating Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 after knocking out Johnny Walker in January of last year. With the title fight secured, Ankalaev made it known what he plans to do to "Poatan" when the cage door is locked behind them.

"You just sign your death certificate I’m gonna punish you for ducking me and I’m gonna make you look like a guy work in a tire shop not professional Fighter," Ankalaev wrote on social media.

Ankalaev believes that he'll be better prepared than Pereira for their March 8 showdown and pointed to Pereira's regular attendance at UFC events as proof.

"@AlexPereiraUFC he go to all UFC fight to get free alcohol and get camera time on the other hand. I’ve been training so hard March 8 alcohol not help you. CHMA," Ankalaev wrote.

The fight promotion also announced the UFC 313 co-main event match during the UFC 311 broadcast. Lightweights Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker will collide leading into the main event middleweight title bout.