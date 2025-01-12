Mackenzie Dern submits Amanda Ribas in UFC Vegas 101 main event

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas hosted the first UFC event of 2025 on Saturday. A rematch between sixth-ranked women's strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern faced eighth ranked Amanda Ribas headlined the fight card.

The two first fought UFC Fight Night 161 in October 2019. Ribas handed Dern her first career loss. Six years removed from their first meeting, both women entered Saturday's showdown very different fighters.

Dern connected first with a leg kick. Ribas pressed forward missing with a counter. Dern landed a combination. Ribas countered with a combination. Dern continued to deliver leg kicks Midway through the round, Dern closed the distance and took Ribas down. Ribas controlled Dern's postured keeping her close. Dern spent the last half of the round in top position but was unable to inflict damage. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Dern.

Ribas pressed forward to start the second frame. Dern looked to get the fight to the ground but Ribas ended up on top. She worked inside Dern's guard staying active enough to not get stood up. She peppered Dern with punches to the body and head. Dern isolated an arm and used it to reverse Ribas. Dern ended the round on top but MMAWeekly scored it for Ribas.

They traded leg kicks to start the third. Ribas picked up her output. Dern clinched Thad looked to get the fight to the ground but Ribas fended off the attempt. While in the clinch, Ribas tripped Dern to the canvas. Dern again isolated an arm and extended. Ribas tried to fight off the armbar attempt but was forced to tap out.

The official time of the finish was 4:56 of the third round.