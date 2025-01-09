Mackenzie Dern has 'different type of confidence' going into Amanda Ribas rematch

A women's strawweight rematch between contenders Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas headlines Saturday's UFC Vegas 101 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The two first fought UFC Fight Night 161 in October 2019. Ribas handed Dern her first career loss. Accepting the fight four months after giving birth is something Dern regrets.

"I feel like I was such a different person back then. It didn't even feel like it was me," Dern said during the UFC Vegas 101 Media Day. "I feel like I'm a totally different person. And it was three rounds. I feel like we're in totally different phases of our career.

"I've evolved in striking, wrestling, and takedowns. Just so much experience," Dern continued. "It's a different type of confidence, me going into this fight now, five years later, then like four months after my daughter was born."

"I think for me, if I could go back again, I would wait a little bit longer," Dern added. "I feel like my career took a different turn with my decision... I wish I would have had the composure to say, 'No, take it slower. Take a little bit more time.' Four months is fast."

Dern predicted a win on Saturday and believes fans and critics will see how much she's improved since her first fight with Ribas. "I think fans, and media, and even myself will be able to see a big difference," she said. "I think fans will be shocked and that I'll get the win on Saturday."

Mackenzie Dern: 'I think I have the better grappling for sure'

Dern entered the UFC in 2018 with a lot of hype behind her. She was undefeated and known for her world championships and accolades in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. One area that Dern is confident that she has an advantage over Ribas is on the ground.

"I think I have the better grappling for sure," Dern said. "I can't imagine like why someone would want to, especially with striking. I think she has good striking and she has good reach. I couldn't imagine why she'd want to risk going to the ground with me and giving me a chance to win when I think her chances of winning are all more from standing up and keeping the distance."

"I can't imagine her wanting to go to the ground and want to exchange with me on the ground. I would just be an unnecessary risk, but for sure want to take it to the ground. It's not a secret."