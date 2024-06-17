Khamzat Chimaev's manager shoots down retirement talk

Khamzat Chimaev may not be retiring after all, according to his manager.

Rumors have been circulating of late regarding Khamzat Chimaev's future in the sport. Amid all of the uncertainty, Chimaev's manager has shot down the idea of retirement.

The 30-year-old was regarded as one of the brightest prospects competing in mixed martial arts, but a recurring illness is beginning to plague his career. The undefeated star has beaten anybody put in front of him and is within touching distance of a title shot, though his health problems are beginning to damage his aspirations.

Khamzat Chimaev was scheduled to compete against Robert Whittaker in a high-profile title eliminator affair on Saturday. The clash was set to headline the UFC's first ever Saudi Arabia card, but that is no longer the case.

Borz has been suffering with an illness that has forced him out of the fight, and many believe he could be set to retire. Despite the rumors, Chimaev's manager insisted that his client will continue with his journey in the sport.

"[The rumors Khamzat Chimaev's retirement are] absolutely not true," Majdi Shammas said. "We're planning on getting to the bottom of this situation, the problems. He will be back."

This isn't the first time Majdi Shammas has brushed aside claims of Khamzat Chimaev retiring. Immediately after Chimaev was forced to withdraw from his fight on June 22, Shammas took to Instagram to discuss the issue.

"The persistent issue that Khamzat has been battling for major parts of training camp could not be cured this time."

"He has been in and out of hospital several times. The condition has been kept within the team, since everyone has been absolutely committed to finding a solution."

"Although all available options have been thoroughly considered, it has now come to a point where the team has mutually agreed that it is not possible to carry on like this. Stepping into the cage not properly prepared against such a formidable opponent as Robert is unfortunately impossible."

Shammas continued, claiming that chimaevs goal of becoming a UFC champion remains the same.

"Everything happens for a reason and God has his own plans, the goal remains the same."

"Khamzat and team will now get to the bottom of the cause of the issues, and he will come back stronger."