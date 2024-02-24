Khamzat Chimaev provides major update on his UFC return

Khamzat Chimaev has given fans a timeline for when they can expect to see him back inside the UFC octagon.

Following his impressive win at UFC 294 late last year, many are impatiently waiting to see Khamzat Chimaev make his octagon return.

'Borz' quickly became a fan-favorite under the UFC banner since joining the promotion from Brave CF in 2020. Chimaev has since gone on to win seven straight, extending his record to a perfect 13-0, with his most impressive victory arguably coming last time out against Kamaru Usman.

Amid all the speculation about his next fight, Khamzat Chimaev has finally cleared that up. During a recent interview, the elite prospect gave his ideal timeline for his return to action.

"In the summer, I think. In the summer we'll be back," Chimaev said regarding his comeback. "I want to fight in Saudi Arabia but I don't think anybody wants to fight me there."

"So, we'll see what's going to happen. So, [I'm] just waiting for something. They wanted me to fight [at UFC] 300 but I said it's too short a time for 77 kilos [170lbs]. So, I need a little bit of time."

When asked about a potential Leon Edwards clash, Chimaev revealed why the huge welterweight title fight didn't come to fruition.

"It wasn't 100 percent sure, but they talked. My manager said, 'Maybe, maybe.' My brother said to me, 'Not in Ramadan.' So, after Ramadan, we take some time in camp and then we fight anyone."

Having competed just twice in almost two years, fans' have become desperate to see Chimaev back where he belongs.

Despite potentially missing out on a title shot for missing weight in his canceled matchup against Nate Diaz, the Chechnya-born star remains in touching distance of his first shot at UFC gold.

Competing in both the middleweight and welterweight divisions during his run in the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev has expressed his interest in facing both Dricus Du Plessis and Leon Edwards for their belts.

Another man that the 29-year-old has been keen on facing is light heavyweight king, Alex Pereira. While there is no official date yet, check out what Chimaev had to say about his return in the video below.