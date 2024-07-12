Khamzat Chimaev butchers Russian YouTuber in sparring session

During a light sparring session, Khamzat Chimaev didn't toy around with his opponent Mikhail Litvin. Instead, Chimaev channeled his inner Sean Strickland by treating the Russian YouTuber like a seasoned mixed martial arts veteran.

'Borz' is known for his intense start to fights as he often pushes forward and looks to get off to a dominant start. This has worked for him on several occasions inside the UFC octagon, but his most recent opponent didnt expect it to happen to him.

Russian YouTube star Mikhail Litvin dared to be great by stepping inside the cage with Khamzat Chimaev. While he deserves credit for being braver than the majority of the human population, Litvin didn't stand a chance once the spar got underway.

Chimaev rushed forward — almost ignoring the influencers attempt at a glove touch — and proceeded to show why he's one of the most feared fighters on the UFC roster.

The 30-year-old instantly began punishing the body and it didn't take long before his opponent slumped to the canvas. After some vicious ground-and-pound, Chimaev's coach was forced to step in.

Litvin looked in visible pain but that didn't stop him from throwing himself back into the fire. After a brief moment of recovery, the YouTuber returned to action, though it didn't take long for him to go down once again. Not long after, the UFC star dropped him for a third time, bringing an end to their sparring session.

Watch it all unfold below.

It's unclear when Khamzat Chimaev will return to the octagon. The fan-favorite recently suffered another health scare and was forced to withdraw from his highly-anticipated clash against Robert Whittaker.

Chimaev is now aiming to make his UFC comeback and has brushed aside any rumors of him potentially retiring from the sport. He last competed inside the octagon almost a year ago at UFC 194.