Skip to main content

Khabib Nurmagomedov renews conflict with Conor McGregor after fiery Ireland comment

Khabib Nurmagomedov has dragged Conor McGregor back into their feud with his recent comments about Ireland.

After several months of silence in the feud, Khabib Nurmagomedov has reignited his rivalry with Conor McGregor with a comment about his native Ireland.

While he is many things, one truth you cannot deny about 'The Notorious' is his love for his homeland of Ireland. The UFC ace's passion for his country has spurred a potential political campaign once his competing in a cage days are over, but that hasn't stopped his former rival from disregarding the Irish as being fighting people.

As his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov approaches his fourth defense of the Bellator lightweight title, Khabib spoke to the media. During that time, 'The Eagle' fired shots at Ireland for their lack of quality in producing high-level MMA fighters.

Though he has yet to respond, this will likely rub Conor McGregor the wrong way due to his aforementioned pride as an Irishman.

"Brother, Ireland don't have fighters, brother," Khabib said during a recent interview. "Let's be honest."

"How many fighters do you know from Ireland? Paul Hughes and Conor and who else?"

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"There is no fighter, brother. [If] you come to Dagestan, you can understand. You know, so many organizations, they don't even sign Dagestan fighters because they worry [that] everybody [will] become champion."

"Brother, Dagestan and, let's be honest, Dagestan's level of MMA is here. Ireland's level is not even half of Dagestan's level."

Check out Khabib's comments below.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor calls out Nurmagomedov family for steroid use

Read More
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor calls out Nurmagomedov family for steroid use

Read More

Despite only fighting once, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov's rivalry is considered one of UFC history's best.

The pair were involved in many infamous moments and their actions outside of the octagon were likely a key factor in why the feud grew so fierce.

Now, knowing he will likely never get to avenge his loss to Khabib, McGregor spends his time hitting out at the Russian through social media.
Screen Shot 2025-01-03 at 9.15.27 AM
News

Umar Nurmagomedov's manager advised him not to fight at UFC 311

Undefeated bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov detailed arm injury that he thought would prevent him from fighting this month.

By Jeff Cain
julianna-pena-belt-1600
News

Manager: UFC considering interim title if Julianna Peña not ready to defend

According to Kayla Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, UFC is considering an interim title fight if Julianna Peña isn't ready to defend.

By Jeff Cain
twisted-steel-1600
News

Dana White's bull Twisted Steel has died

UFC CEO Dana White's prized bucking bull, Twisted Steel, has died.

By Jeff Cain