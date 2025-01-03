Khabib Nurmagomedov renews conflict with Conor McGregor after fiery Ireland comment

Khabib Nurmagomedov has dragged Conor McGregor back into their feud with his recent comments about Ireland.

After several months of silence in the feud, Khabib Nurmagomedov has reignited his rivalry with Conor McGregor with a comment about his native Ireland.

While he is many things, one truth you cannot deny about 'The Notorious' is his love for his homeland of Ireland. The UFC ace's passion for his country has spurred a potential political campaign once his competing in a cage days are over, but that hasn't stopped his former rival from disregarding the Irish as being fighting people.

As his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov approaches his fourth defense of the Bellator lightweight title, Khabib spoke to the media. During that time, 'The Eagle' fired shots at Ireland for their lack of quality in producing high-level MMA fighters.

Though he has yet to respond, this will likely rub Conor McGregor the wrong way due to his aforementioned pride as an Irishman.

"Brother, Ireland don't have fighters, brother," Khabib said during a recent interview. "Let's be honest."

"How many fighters do you know from Ireland? Paul Hughes and Conor and who else?"

"There is no fighter, brother. [If] you come to Dagestan, you can understand. You know, so many organizations, they don't even sign Dagestan fighters because they worry [that] everybody [will] become champion."

"Brother, Dagestan and, let's be honest, Dagestan's level of MMA is here. Ireland's level is not even half of Dagestan's level."

Check out Khabib's comments below.

Despite only fighting once, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov's rivalry is considered one of UFC history's best.

The pair were involved in many infamous moments and their actions outside of the octagon were likely a key factor in why the feud grew so fierce.

Now, knowing he will likely never get to avenge his loss to Khabib, McGregor spends his time hitting out at the Russian through social media.