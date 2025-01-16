Khabib Nurmagomedov makes shocking retirement claim

Khabib Nurmagomedov has dropped a bombshell regarding his retirement from MMA.

As UFC 311 approaches—an event he will play a huge role in—Khabib Nurmagomedov has dropped a huge statement regarding his retirement.

After putting on an almost flawless display against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in 2021, 'The Eagle' shocked the world by announcing his retirement. Since then, the undefeated star has been making a name for himself as a coach, helping guide several of his students to title victories; but his coaching journey may be coming to an end.

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be cornering both Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov in their championship bouts this weekend, but it could be one of the last times we see him.

"When these guys finish, I'm gonna finish," Khabib said regarding his future in the sport. "I hope it's gonna be very fast 'cause I'm tired of all this."

"[We've been] on top of this game [for] like eight years, seven years since I've become champion. You can even watch the team record."

"We almost don't lose, and I talk about 25 professional fighters. We fight; we almost don't lose everybody we fight around the world, everywhere."

Khabib continued, reiterating his desire to retire once his group of students bow out of the sport.

"All these guys, they was with me," Khabib claimed. "They was with my father from the beginning."

"When they finish, a couple guys with me [have] already finished. There is like six, seven, eight on a very high level."

"They're still there. When they finish, I'm gonna finish."

Since making the transition to coaching, Khabib Nurmagomedov had been in the running for coach of the year.

Now, the Russian superstar plans to help lead several of his teammates to further success.

Including the aforementioned Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov title fights, Khabib will also witness his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov put his title on the line against Paul Hughes later this month.