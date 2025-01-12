Khabib Nurmagomedov kicked off plane after dispute with flight crew

Khabib Nurmagomedov was escorted from a plane after a misunderstanding led to a dispute with the flight crew.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is often well-mannered when spotted in public, but that didn't seem to be the case during a recent mishap while boarding a plane.

The Russian is widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever do it in mixed martial arts. Despite being at the top of his game, 'The Eagle' hung up the gloves in his early 30s and has since had some trouble in his years away from the cage; with the plane incident being the latest.

A misunderstanding between Khabib Nurmagomedov and the flight staff played a key role in the combat sports star being removed from his flight.

After being told he would be moved to a different seat that wasn't his own, Khabib argued back with the flight attendant. After a supervisor was called, the Dagestani was escorted off the plane—closely followed by his friend.

According to several reports, the crew on a flight from Las Vegas to California believed Khabib didn't speak or understand English well enough to sit in the emergency exit row.

Those in the emergency exit row must listen to instructions from the team on board should a crisis reveal itself. He was approached and explained what to do if unforseen events did occur, though Khabib didn't realize what was being asked of him.

After some confusion, the MMA icon finally understood their requests but it was too late. Following a dispute, he was removed from his seat and subsequently the entire flight.

The flight crew were said to be 'uncomfortable' with allowing Khabib to remain in his emergency exit row seat.

The controversy is undoubtedly unwanted as Khabib Nurmagomedov prepares for a significant couple of weeks.

Not only will the 36-year-old sit in Islam Makhachev's corner for his huge rematch against Arman Tsarukyan on January 18, but he will also be beside Usman Nurmagomedov when he collides with the surging Paul Hughes one week later.