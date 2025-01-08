Kevin Lee hints at Tony Ferguson rematch in newly-founded GFL

Kevin Lee is exploring the opportunity of a Tony Ferguson rematch, this time with the proposed clash under the GFL banner.

Kevin Lee is seeking revenge for his only UFC title fight defeat by calling for a rematch with Tony Ferguson, as his new employers at the GFL have given him the green light.

The Global Fight League is a fresh new addition to the mixed martial arts world. The GFL hopes to revolutionize MMA with 50% of its revenue going to athletes at each event; more than double what the UFC allegedly pays those on their roster.

Many people are skeptical of the GFL, likening it to several promotions before it that tend to pump money into the growth of its brand before collapsing and later becoming defunct.

But while it lasts, the newly founded organization will be home to a plethora of combat sports fan favorites.

One of which is Kevin Lee, who hopes his first outing inside the GFL cage will be against former foe, Tony Ferguson.

"April 4 is the first event," Lee told Ariel Helwani. "I've heard a couple of names tossed around [but] the one that interests me the most is Tony Ferguson."

"Tony's had his ups and downs in his career but we've had a great fight for the UFC championship. I think that's something that a lot of people can get behind and that's a fight I really, really want."

While he isn't currently signed to the promotion, Kevin Lee claimed that talks have begun for the GFL to acquire Tony Ferguson.

"Yeah, [Ferguson's] in talks with [the GFL]."

The pair fought back in the main event of UFC 216 on October 7, 2017.

Both men were riding high and competed for the interim lightweight title in the absence of then-champion Conor McGregor.

After a back-and-forth 14-minute affair, Tony Ferguson would lock in the triangle choke and earn one of his final wins inside the octagon.