Kamaru Usman reveals main reason why Conor McGregor will never capture UFC gold again

Kamaru Usman has shared his thoughts on what makes a UFC champion and why Conor McGregor may never reach that height again.

Conor McGregor is and will likely always be one of the biggest names in the sport of mixed martial arts. The Irishman was catapulted into the limelight after a successful start to life in the UFC and has since gone on to start several businesses, compete in boxing against Floyd Mayweather, and become a multi-millionaire in the process.

'The Notorious' now has his sights set on a return to the octagon and rumors have been floating around suggesting he may finally make his comeback in the first half of 2024. While the legend has intentions of becoming a UFC champion once again, Kamaru Usman believes that may not be possible.

During an appearance on the PBD Podcast, Usman spoke about how Conor McGregor's style inside the octagon resonated with fans and aided in his rise to superstardom.

"To really see that ascension that Conor got, you got to fight in a particular way. Mixed martial arts is still growing. It's still, the world doesn't exactly understand the intricate details of what we're doing."

"You take a guy down and you're working for submissions. The world doesn't necessarily understand that. The world still understands two men standing [and] slugging it out. They understand that. You have a problem, this is how we do it."

"Conor was that guy to where Conor didn't necessarily want to be grappling and doing all that. He knew how to grapple but he didn't necessarily want to be there. He wanted to throw fisticuffs and get you out of there."

Kamaru Usman continued, insisting that while McGregor is still capable of competing against the best guys in the world, the hunger and drive that initially earned him success is likely no longer there.

"I do think he makes a comeback, he wins some, he might win fights here and there, you know. But I just don't see him becoming a champion again because it's a different mindset to be there. It's very, very tough to plug into that."

"What it boils down to is the commitment that it takes. When you're on the way up, there's only one direction you're looking." Usman said while discussing McGregor's chances at becoming UFC champion again. "If your goal is 'I want to make a million dollars' and that's all you're focused on and in order for me to get there, I need that belt, I need that belt, I need that belt, I need that belt.

"That's all you think about, that's all you focus about. So subconsciously it just becomes your whole, that's what you're fixated on... You could have bumps in the road, things that kind of, you know, slow you down but you're looking one way. The whole time, you're plugged in."

"But when you get there, now different things that you didn't expect, responsibilities are there because all on the ride up, all you have is time to train... Now, having to plug back in, that's the conflict because now you know what it took to get there. You know the level of commitment that was."

Check out Kamaru Usman discuss Conor McGregor's championship ambitions and more in the interview below.