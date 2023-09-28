Kamaru Usman and Luke Rockhold steal the spotlight alongside celebrity A-listers on the runway

They may be elite fighters, but Kamaru Usman and Luke Rockhold are also capable of flaunting their fashion on the runway.

Mixed martial artists can do much more than just fight inside a cage for money. Both Luke Rockhold and Kamaru Usman proved that as they walked beside some of the biggest names in fashion last week.

The former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion has always had a knack for style and has showcased that on many occasions throughout his time in the spotlight over the years. The Californian has also found success with his modeling career and was keen to take a hiatus from the sport to pursue his new-found passion during the heights of his time competing in combat.

Since rising to stardom and becoming one of the most influential African fighters in the world, Kamaru Usman has enjoyed expressing himself through a wide range of flashy outfits. He has a clear understanding of fashion and was a great option to Don the Moncler threads on the runway.

Luke Rockhold also looked the part and portrayed a crime lord as he sported the long tan trench coat and black pinstriped suit for Hugo Boss.

Not only was it incredible to see the MMA standout pick himself up after several setbacks, but this comes just months after his bottom row of teeth was snapped backward in his bare-knuckle brawl against Mike Perry. Despite being rocked early into their bout, 'Platinum' ultimately put on a striking clinic and forced his opponent to retire from the fight with a gruesome injury not soon to be forgotten.

However, the 38-year-old didn't let that stop him from shining bright and turning heads with his iconic look last week. Coincidentally, the fighter's former partner Demi Lovato was also capturing attention on the runway for her mesmerizing appearance for Hugo Boss.

The two dated back in late 2016 and made their relationship public after attending UFC 205 together. They have since broken up, though Rockhold remains complimentary of the global superstar.

What's next for Kamaru Usman?

Unlike Luke Rockhold, Kamaru Usman may have to put his fashion career on hold as rumors are beginning to ramp up regarding his UFC return. Although nothing is confirmed, recent claims have matched the Nigerian up against rising contender Belal Muhammad for a potential title eliminator face-off in the near future.