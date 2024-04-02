Jorge Masvidal plays peacemaker, breaks up heated argument before fight unfolds

Jorge Masvidal did his best to stop a potential fight from breaking out during a Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA event.

Jorge Masvidal is no stranger to fighting, whether that be whilst locked inside the cage, in a boxing ring, or otherwise. Despite his passion for combat, the former UFC title challenger sprung into action, playing the peacemaker amid a potential fight breakout.

Since leaving combat sports last year following his fourth straight defeat, Masvidal has been working hard to build his unique fight promotion, Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA. The one-of-a-kind fight company has featured some huge names and continues to grow with each passing event.

The latest Gamebred Promotions event featured a headlining bout of former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos taking on former BKFC heavyweight champion Alan Belcher. In the build-up to the card, Jorge Masvidal was forced to separate two fighters who got heated backstage.

Fan-favorite Charles Bennett can be seen engaged in a war of words with what looks like his opponent, Joe Penafiel. The Miami native can be heard urging the two fighters to save their animosity for the cage, while fellow fighter Anvar Boynazarov too tried to calm the proceedings.

Charles Bennett, better known for his 'Krazy Horse' alias, was later defeated late into the third round during the opening bout of the March 2 event.

This was the 44-year-old's 21st straight loss across numerous combat sports. Sensationally, his most recent win came against the debuting Minoru Kimura in Rizin almost eight years ago.

What's next for Jorge Masvidal?

At UFC 287 on April 8, 2023, Jorge Masvidal called an end to his fighting career and hung up the gloves after competing for 20 years professionally.

However, his retirement didn't last too long, and 'Gamebred' has now confirmed that he will be returning to action in just two months.

On June 1, Jorge Masvidal will collide with former opponent Nate Diaz. The two will run back their 'BMF' bout from 2019 which ended controversially, this time in a boxing ring.