Jorge Masvidal announces his return from retirement

Jorge Masvidal has confirmed that he is unretiring, likely intending to return to combat sports shortly.

Just days into the new year and we already have big news in the mixed martial arts world. Less than a year after his initial retirement from the sport, Jorge Masvidal has hinted to the world that he is ready to make a return to the cage.

Despite bowing out of the sport on a bad run of performances, 'Gamebred' remains one of the biggest names in MMA. His iconic run in 2019 skyrocketed him to superstardom and fans were engaged with his career up until his final outing inside the octagon years later.

It now looks like his retirement was only temporary and Jorge Masvidal could be on his way back. In a short post on social media, the welterweight simply announced that he is unretiring, which was mostly welcomed by fans.

While not much more was given away, speculation is beginning to grow surrounding Masvidal's future. Some fans are questioning whether his return will actually be under the UFC banner or elsewhere.

The former 170 lbs title challenger has been linked with a venture into boxing for years but nothing ever unfolded for him.

Rumors are now suggesting that Jorge Masvidal could be on his way back to the octagon in time for UFC 300. His presence would undoubtedly be a huge boost to the card and could add another blockbuster fight to what is expected to be one of the greatest events the sport has ever seen.

Who called Jorge Masvidal out for a fight during his retirement?

Despite being retired since April, Masvidal has been eyed for a potential bareknuckle clash against one of the sport's very best.

Now knock as the face of BKFC, Mike Perry has become a revelation since losing the gloves and engaging in bloody brawls for our entertainment.

Following his significant victory over Eddie Alvarez last time out, 'Platinum' had his eyes set on several combat sports legends for his next fight.

Alongside his callouts of Conor McGregor and Sean Strickland, Mike Perry claimed it would be an honor of his to welcome Jorge Masvidal back to bareknuckle boxing.