Jon Jones releases video response to assault allegations

A Drug Free Sport International (DFSI) worker filed a police report accusing UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones of threatening her during a recent sample collection at Jones' home.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department incident report, the worker believed Jones to be intoxicated citing that he smelled of alcohol. She also accused him of taking her phone.

The incident took place on Mach 30 after the DFSI official and a co-worker arrived at Jones Albuquerque home around 4 p.m. to collect a urine sample. Jones was cooperative at first but that changed when he had difficulty providing the urine sample. According to the incident report, the worker suggested that Jones provide a blood sample instead. He allegedly threaten to sue, took her phone and video-recorded the workers.

The worker stated that Jones placed her phone in her pocket and threatened her. “Why you f*cking people come so early? Do you know what happens to people who come to my house? They end up dead," Jones allegedly said.

Jones did eventually provide a urine sample during which time the worker retrieved her phone. She filed an internal report with her supervisor. The supervisor tried to pursued her into speaking to UFC representatives instead of contacting the police. She decided to reach out to law enforcement and pursue charges.

Jones denied the incident and released a video on Saturday showing him high-fiving the DFSI workers.

“I must say, this particular tester behaved quite unprofessionally and even breached standard protocol along with HIPAA laws,” Jones wrote. “Throughout my 20 years of being subjected to drug tests, I have never encountered such an incident with a DCO officer before." Jones wrote.