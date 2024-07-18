Jon Jones pleads not guilty to misdemeanor charges

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones appeared virtually in court in New Mexico on Wednesday and entered a not guilty plea to misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged incident with drug testing agents in March.

Jones, along with his lawyer Christopher Dodd, appeared at the virtual hearing in front of Judge Brittany Maldonado Malott. Jones' charges include a petty misdemeanor for assault and a misdemeanor for interference with communications.

Jones will next appear in court on Aug. 22 for a bench trial. The charges stem from a visit to his residence by two Drug Free Sport agents to collect a sample as part of the UFC anti-doping policy. One of the agents, Crystal Martinez, alleges that Jones grew "agitated" after failing to be able to provide a urine sample and was given the option of providing a blood sample instead.

She also claimed Jones took her phone and began recording the agents. The incident left Martinez "terrified," she told police. Jones has denied the account provided by Martinez. In April, he released a statement giving his account of what occurred.

"I was recently visited by testers while I was celebrating a birthday and taking a nap. Upon waking up, I was caught off guard by the unprofessionalism and protocol by one of the testers which caused frustration, leading me to use some profanity [that] I regret."

"However, I want to emphasize that at no point did I threaten, get in anyone's face, raise my voice to anyone, or engage in any form of assault," Jones wrote on social media.

Jones is expected to make his return to the octagon in November against former two-time campion Stipe Miocic. While preparing to face Miocic last November, Jones tore a pectoral tendon that sidelined the all-time great.

Jones returned after three years away from competition in March 2023 to fight for the heavyweight championship against former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane. Jones defeated Gane to become a two-division UFC champion adding to his already Hall of Fame resume. The expected match against Miocic will be Jones' first title defense.