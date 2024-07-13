Jon Jones' mutilated finger puts UFC return in doubt

The return of Jon Jones may be put on hold once again after the UFC heavyweight champion revealed some damaging news in a recent tweet-and-delete.

'Bones' hasn't competed inside the octagon for over 16 months. The last time we did see the Hall-of-Famer, he just made history by joining an exclusive list of competitors that have held titles in two different weight classes back at UFC 285.

Despite all signs pointing toward him returning to defend his throne against Stipe Miocic later this year, that may no longer be the case.

According to reports, Jon Jones shared a now-deleted but incredibly worrying post on social media. Instead of revealing a date for his potential comeback, Jones announced that he had suffered an injury — in the form of a mutilated finger.

Jones would later go on to delete the post but not before fans began speculating.

While the post was quite revealing, the 36-year-old later released several more hints to his wellbeing on X, though those messages were more of a challenge to understand.

Having potentially sustained an injury, a cloud of doubts looms over Jon Jones' future in the sport.

If the rumors are true and Jones has suffered a serious injury, it would leave the heavyweight division even more in the dark than it already is.

Stipe Miocic is waiting on the sidelines for news on his proposed matchup against the New Mexico native — despite not competing for over three years.

Tom Apsinall grew tired of waiting around for Jon Jones and will now defend his interim heavyweight title later this month. The Brit will be on home soil when he rematches Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.

With Jon Jones potentially out for the foreseeable future, itis unclear whether the UFC will convert Aspinall's interim title into the undisputed championship.