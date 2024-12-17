Jon Jones mocks Colby Covington following UFC Tampa loss

Jon Jones wasted no time in firing shots at Colby Covington following his main event defeat at UFC Tampa.

After falling to a second successive defeat, Colby Covington was the center of attention for Jon Jones on social media.

'Bones' has made many enemies throughout his rise to the top of mixed martial arts, and one of those is his former college roommate Covington. The pair often take shots at one another at any opportunity that arises, and that was the case once again following the UFC's final event of the year.

The UFC Tampa headliner saw Colby Covington get battered and bruised before a doctor was forced to bring an end to the clash against Joaquin Buckley.

While the NCAA Division I All-American did take the fight on short notice, it didn't stop Jon Jones from mocking him online. Following the result, Jones took to X to gloat at the welterweight's misfortune.

"Big shoutout to Colby Covington for skipping training to get President Trump 'ready'," Jones stated in the aftermath of UFC Tampa. "We all appreciate the sacrifice."

"At least [Donald Trump] got to see me win."

This wasn't the end of the verbal onslaught. Relishing in the moment, Jones found joy in listening to Covington's excuses as to why the fight didn't go his way.

"That's what I find the most hilarious," Jones said. "Listening to what he's gonna come up with next after getting his ass whooped."

"I know I shouldn't [acknowledge Covington] but it's just so much fun. It's amusing watching someone you know hate you fail repeatedly."

Colby Covington has now spoken out for the first time since losing to Joaquin Buckley on Saturday night.

The former UFC interim welterweight champion claimed the fight shouldn't have been cut short by the doctors and believes he was on his way to overwhelming his opponent.

Covington now finds himself in a tough spot, having lost three of his last four outings and sliding down to #9 in the rankings.