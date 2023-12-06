Skip to main content
Jon Jones

Jon Jones hits back at Tom Aspinall's plea to strip him of UFC heavyweight title

The UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, has shared his not-so-friendly response to Tom Aspinall's comments.

Jon Jones has finally took the time to hit back at previous comments made towards him last month.

Following his huge interim heavyweight title win at UFC 295, Tom Aspinall made some questionable remarks regarding Jones' championship reign. The Brit believes his division rival should be stripped of gold due to his inactivity and recent injury problems.

Aspinall called for a fight against Stipe Miocic with the winner later welcoming 'Bones' into the cage. The comments didn't sit well with the champion and he has now shared his views on social media.

"I've faced the absolute toughest competition this world had to offer for 15 years now. During camp for a title defense, I sustained a major injury that required surgery for the first time in my career."

"Now, I have newcomers requesting I get my championship stripped. Zero wins over legends, zero title defenses and already thinking you can call the shots to Dana [White], that's hilarious."

"In my 15-year career, I have seen so many guys who are supposed to be the next big thing. There's ever only been one Jon Jones, never forget that."

Throughout the history of the sport, there has been a plethora of elite talent but Jones arguably has the best resume of them all. Having beaten multiple champions, outclassed numerous Hall-of-Famers, and dominated from such a young age, it's hard to discredit a man considered by many to be the greatest of all time.

Despite all of his strengths, the 36-year-old could have met his match in Tom Aspinall. The younger, faster, and stronger heavyweight looks like a real force in the weight class and is yet to be properly tested inside the octagon due to his pure dominance.

Although he believes Jones should be stripped of the belt, Aspinall has admitted that the Albuquerque native would be his dream opponent. The interim champion is confident in his game and he, along with others, considers himself to be a nightmare matchup for the current heavyweight titleholder.
