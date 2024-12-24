Jon Jones has a five-year plan for his future

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones laid out a five year plan to transition from fighting into 'something he's always wanted to do.'

At 37, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones knows he can't fight forever. With limited time left in the sport, Jones seeks high-profile matchups that will lead to lucrative paydays.

Jones successfully defended the heavyweight title at UFC 309 in November, defeating former two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic via TKO late in the third round. Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has lobbied for a title unification bout against Jones, but Jones believes a showdown against light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira would generate more interest and revenue.

“Money is a motivator,” Jones said on Alex Gonzalez’s YouTube channel. “I think most people lie if they said they weren’t motivated by money. But also, I’ve been doing the UFC work just out of love, too. I really love what I do. I really love making money. I really love writing my name down in the history books and being a guy who’ll be able to live forever through the UFC record books. That all means a lot.

“But another thing, Dana White, my boss, he told me a long time ago, he was like, ‘Jon, money will never be your issue because I never want you to worry about money. It will never be your issue. It will always come to you for the rest of your life.’ And it seems like the less I think about money, the more it comes to me. It just starts falling in my hands these days, and I’m grateful for it.”

Jon Jones: I’ve always wanted to be an actor'

Looking to a future after fighting, Jones has always wanted to try his hand at acting. He recently posted footage from “Edo’s Crossing," an upcoming film where Jones plays a Navy Seal.

“Within the next five years I want to win one more fight,” Jones said. “Maybe even two more fights, and try and make as much money as possible in the UFC. I want to launch off my acting career. I’ve always wanted to be an actor. I think I do pretty good on camera, and I’ve done little commercials and things like that.

“Every time I’m on set, everybody’s like, ‘Bro, it’s hard to believe that you’re a fighter. You conduct yourself just like all of our professional actors.’ So that’s my five-year plan. Ten years from now I just want to be the best dad I can be.”