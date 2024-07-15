Jon Jones faces jail time, charged with 2 misdemeanors

Jon Jones could be hit with a heavy fine or even jail time after being found guilty of 2 misdemeanors.

Earlier this year, Jon Jones was accused of threatening a Drug Free Sport International officer. Despite his plea of innocence, Jones has now been charged with 2 misdemeanors for his actions toward the worker.

'Bones' has his sights set on a return to action in the near future. There has been a lot of talk about UFC heavyweight champion facing Stipe Miocic in a legacy fight in his returning bout, but the 36-year-old just can't seem to stay out of trouble outside of the octagon.

As reported today, Jon Jones has been charged with 2 misdemeanors in his case with the DFSI officer. The incident unfolded at Jones' home in New Mexico on March 30.

As discussed in the incident report, two officers came to collect a urine sample from Jones at 4 p.m. that day, before things turned sour. When the MMA ace encountered some trouble providing a urine sample, one of the workers (Crystal Martinez) suggested he give a blood sample instead.

The UFC Hall-of-Famer didn't respond well to this and allegedly began threatening to sue the woman before taking her phone and recording her.

MMA Fighting's Damon Martin has now confirmed that Jon Jones was hit with two charges — assault and interference with communications. Jail time and a heavy fine could await Jones should he be found guilty of both charges.

July 17 has been scheduled as the day for Jones' virtual bond hearing.

Doubt surrounds Jon Jones' UFC future

News recently surrounding Jon Jones is going from bad to worse.

Alongside the aforementioned misdemeanor charges, Jones' UFC future could be in doubt following some recent social media posts.

While some of the messages had to be deciphered, Jones worried his fans when he seemingly revealed he had lost half a finger.

He would later go on to delete the shocking post but no further information has since surfaced about the troubling turn of events.