Skip to main content

Jon Jones faces jail time, charged with 2 misdemeanors

Jon Jones could be hit with a heavy fine or even jail time after being found guilty of 2 misdemeanors.

Earlier this year, Jon Jones was accused of threatening a Drug Free Sport International officer. Despite his plea of innocence, Jones has now been charged with 2 misdemeanors for his actions toward the worker.

'Bones' has his sights set on a return to action in the near future. There has been a lot of talk about UFC heavyweight champion facing Stipe Miocic in a legacy fight in his returning bout, but the 36-year-old just can't seem to stay out of trouble outside of the octagon.

As reported today, Jon Jones has been charged with 2 misdemeanors in his case with the DFSI officer. The incident unfolded at Jones' home in New Mexico on March 30. 

As discussed in the incident report, two officers came to collect a urine sample from Jones at 4 p.m. that day, before things turned sour. When the MMA ace encountered some trouble providing a urine sample, one of the workers (Crystal Martinez) suggested he give a blood sample instead.

The UFC Hall-of-Famer didn't respond well to this and allegedly began threatening to sue the woman before taking her phone and recording her.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

MMA Fighting's Damon Martin has now confirmed that Jon Jones was hit with two charges — assault and interference with communications. Jail time and a heavy fine could await Jones should he be found guilty of both charges.

July 17 has been scheduled as the day for Jones' virtual bond hearing.

Jon Jones

Jon Jones releases video response to assault allegations

Read More
Jon Jones

Jon Jones releases video response to assault allegations

Read More

Doubt surrounds Jon Jones' UFC future

News recently surrounding Jon Jones is going from bad to worse.

Alongside the aforementioned misdemeanor charges, Jones' UFC future could be in doubt following some recent social media posts.

While some of the messages had to be deciphered, Jones worried his fans when he seemingly revealed he had lost half a finger

He would later go on to delete the shocking post but no further information has since surfaced about the troubling turn of events. 
nate-diaz-boxingpresser-1600
News

Nate Diaz knocks Paul Brothers over Conor McGregor altercation

Nate Diaz took aim at Jake and Logan Paul for their confrontation with former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
News

Conor McGregor in tense altercation with Jake Paul and Logan Paul | VIDEO

Conor McGregor was involved in an intense confrontation with Jake Paul and Logan Paul ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.

By Joshua Ryan
Conor McGregor
News

Conor McGregor reveals UFC shut down Logan Paul boxing match

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor says UFC shut down his intentions of boxing Logan Paul.

By Jeff Cain