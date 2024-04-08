Jon Jones claims he has not been arrested despite ongoing concerns

Despite the reports, Jon Jones claims he hasn't been arrested for his alleged actions against an anti-doping officer.

Refuting earlier statements that claimed otherwise, Jon Jones has spoken out and insisted he has not been arrested for his alleged acts against an anti-doping officer.

'Bones' is considered by many to be the greatest fighter to ever compete in the sport of mixed martial arts but his career doesn't come without problems. Despite maturing and staying out of trouble, he is still subject to the occasional controversy.

Just days ago, Jon Jones was accused of threatening to kill an anti-doping officer who came to his home to conduct a routine drug test. Now, Jones took to social media to deny those reports, stating that Crystal Martinez (the alleged victim) fabricated a story.

"Hello everyone, I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating this morning," Jones said in his statement. "I woke up to false reports that I had been arrested."

"I have not been arrested. In fact, I am currently in Texas with my daughters at a volleyball tournament."

"I must admit, it's disappointing to have to clarify these things again, but I understand that I may be an easy target given some of my past issues."

"It's important to set the record straight and make sure the truth is told."

Jones continued, giving his side of the story from the anti-doping agency's visit to his home.

"I was recently visited by testers while I was celebrating a birthday and taking a nap. Upon waking up, I was caught off guard by the unprofessionalism and protocol by one of the testers which caused frustration, leading me to use some profanity [that] I regret."

"However, I want to emphasize that at no point did I threaten, get in anyone's face, raise my voice to anyone, or engage in any form of assault."

"It's unfortunate that false news has been spread without proper fact-checking. I want to assure you that I will vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations. The truth is, the incident simply did not occur."

Jon Jones earlier posted a clip from his home security camera which showed him high-fiving the apparent victim. Everything seemed to be on good terms between Jones and the tester, which likely helps his innocent claim even further.