Jon Jones better than Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and any other combat sports great, claims Dana White

Dana White is back at it again with the praise for Jon Jones; indicating that he's better than Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and other combat sports legends.

Dana White's appreciation of Jon Jones is well documented, but it may have now reached new heights following White's recent comments about the UFC heavyweight champion.

If he wasn't already, Jones pushed one step closer to being the unanimous GOAT in mixed martial arts during his last outing. The aging veteran is approaching the end of his career, but that didn't stop him from putting on a clinic against Stipe Miocic and retaining his heavyweight throne.

Now, as a reward for his work over the years, many are considering Jon Jones to be the greatest combat sports athlete to ever live. Leading the charge in support of Jones is Dana White.

Making an appearance on First Take, White sang the Hall-of-Famer's praises

"Jon Jones and I do not have the greatest relationship in the world," White said. "We haven't for years."

"It's just a fact [that Jon Jones is the greatest of all time]. It is what it is. If you know anything about fighting, not only is Jon Jones the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, Jon Jones would have run through everybody who's ever fought in any combat sport."

"He is literally the baddest dude to ever walk the face of the earth."

Since its rise to fame, there has been an ongoing feud between MMA fans and boxing fans, with each fanbase claiming their favorite sport is superior.

Despite being a lifelong boxing fan, Dana White is adamant that with his skillset, Jon Jones is capable of beating anybody in any era—including the likes of Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

If Jones calls an end to his career as it stands, he will undoubtedly be one of the four faces on the MMA Mount Rushmore.

However, if the 37-year-old sticks around to fight Tom Aspinall—a man many see as a bad matchup for the champion—it would only elevate his case for the top spot.

Listen to Dana White's comments about Jon Jones below.