Joe Rogan reveals unusual reason he accepted $250 million Spotify deal

Joe Rogan is without a doubt the biggest name in the podcast game. While his deal to sign exclusively to Spotify was a monumental one, his reason for putting pen to paper with the platform was a strange one.

The 57-year-old's work ethic goes far beyond his time on the podcast, and he still remains one of the go to names in the UFC commentary booth. His fame rose to new heights after signing a quarter of a billion deal with Spotify, though it wasn't just the money that enticed Rogan to accept.

During a recent episode of the JRE, Joe Rogan told Steven Rinella exactly what pushed him to sign the memorable deal.

"That was the whole reason why I took the Spotify deal," Rogan said. "I was like, 'Good, they're going to give me a lot of money and it'll only be on Spotify so I'll be 10% less famous."

"Good. Let me slide off into obscurity because, I mean as long as I'm making money and I was like I just enjoyed doing it."

"I don't care how many people [like it]. The people that like it will still listen, so maybe I'll have less casual fans, like who cares? Who cares, you know?"

"There's a certain level of fame though that's a little unmanageable and I'm in that level. It's very unmanageable."

While his stature has reached a level where it is becoming somewhat of a disservice to himself, Joe Rogan's celebrity status has helped him interview some of the world's most well-known people.

Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg are just some of the many names that have made an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.

Though it could have done wonders for her political campaign, Kamala Harris is one of very few people to essentially refuse to appear on the show.