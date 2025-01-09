Joe Rogan makes unsettling LA wildfires prediction

A video of Joe Rogan predicting the devastating LA wildfires has resurfaced amid the traumatic events that have unfolded.

Los Angeles has been victim to a devastating set of wildfires but the events were predicted by Joe Rogan much earlier.

The wildfires of 2025 have caused the death of five people and countless others have been injured by the developments in Los Angeles. Thousands of homes, buildings, and businesses have been destroyed by the fires and residents have begun evacuating for their safety.

Amid the crushing events in LA, a video of Joe Rogan has resurfaced and it's quite unsettling. Dating back to his JRE podcast episode alongside Sam Morril, The UFC commentator and world-renowned podcaster spoke on his experience dealing with prior wildfires in Los Angeles.

"I felt like it could fall apart at any moment. It was always like, I was always waiting for the next earthquake or the next fire."

"I was evacuated three times from my house from fires. The last one, two houses in front of my house burnt to the ground. Right in front of my house."

"Yeah, the wildfires were crazy. It's f***ing scary... Me and my wife were looking out the window at the fire coming over the hill, and we made an early call."

"We said, if we're wrong, we'll come back and the house is still here. But let's just get the f*** out of here now. That's too close..."

"So, we got all of our sh*t and we got a hotel in Beverly Hills. And then next thing you know, it swept through our neighborhood."

"It burnt 40, I think 40 houses in my neighborhood."

The comedian later remembered a comment on the wildfires which almost predicted exactly what is happening this year.

"I talked to a fireman once," Rogan said. "He goes, 'Dude, one day it's just going to be the right wind and the fire's going to start in the right place and it's going to burn through LA all the way to the ocean and there's not a f***ing thing we can do about it.'"

"He goes, 'We just get lucky.' He goes, 'We just get lucky with the wind but if the wind hits the wrong way, it's just going to burn straight through LA and there's not going to be a thing we can do about it."

Those words spoken by the fireman and later repeated by Joe Rogan are now coming true; annihilating the lives of many.

Listen to Rogan speak about the LA wildfires below.