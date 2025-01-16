Skip to main content

Joe Rogan leaks list of 'hilarious' demands Kamala Harris made to appear on his podcast

Joe Rogan reveals the 'hilarious' conditions that Kamala Harris claimed must be met for her to appear on his podcast.

Months after approaching Kamala Harris in hopes of her appearing on his show, Joe Rogan has revealed the reason why the Democratic vice president rejected his offer.

Heading into the 2024 election on the fence, Rogan invited both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris onto his podcast to talk before voting day. Trump's showing was a resounding success, managing to snag over 80 million views on YouTube and X alone, though Harris wasn't too fond of the idea.

The entire circus of events led to Joe Rogan believing Harris to be a bad candidate.

"Kamala Harris is just not good," Rogan said during an episode of his podcast. "I don't know if she's good at running things because you'd have to be behind the scenes to see how that works."

"But when it comes to talking off the top of her head [she's bad]. What she's good at is a pre-rehearsed speech that she reads off the teleprompter."

According to Rogan, Kamala Harris had a list of demands that he was being forced to meet before she would give him the green light to show up on his podcast.

"I think they had requirements on things she didn't want to talk about. She didn't want to talk about marijuana legalization, which I thought was hilarious."

"[She didn't want to talk about it] because of her prosecuting record... You know, she put a lot of people in jail for weed. 1,500 apparently."

Despite initially being on the fence as the election date approached, Joe Rogan would eventually side with Donald Trump.

The influential podcaster publicly endorsed Trump, which undoubtedly helped the 78-year-old reclaim his seat in the White House.

Joe Rogan is the latest in the MMA space to become a Trump supporter. Alongside Rogan, Dana White, Colby Covington, and Jorge Masvidal are just a few names that proudly support the president of the United States.

Listen to Joe Rogan expose Kamala Harris and her demands below.
