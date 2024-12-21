Joe Rogan identifies real reason behind Conor McGregor's career decline

Joe Rogan believes there's a clear major factor as to why Conor McGregor's career hit a brick wall and took a downward spiral so quickly.

McGregor was hellbent on succeeding in the octagon and the hunger he showed early on in his UFC career was fascinating. However, after achieving his dreams and simultaneously capturing titles in two divisions, the Irishman's thirst for being the best was quenched.

This led to Conor McGregor reportedly making several hundred million from a boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather; while his superstar status helped him grow numerous businesses.

Despite the age-old saying, 'It's tough to get out of bed to do roadwork at 5 am when you've been sleeping in silk pajamas', Joe Rogan insists that it isn't the money that has ruined the star's career.

"I don't know if Conor's ever going to fight again," Rogan said during a recent episode of the coveted JRE Podcast. "I don't know the real details of that case."

"I know his version of it, and her version of it, and what played out in court. But the reality is that guy's partying. And he's partying real hard. He talked about it in the court case. He was talking about cocaine."

Likening 'The Notorious' to fellow UFC legend Jon Jones, Joe Rogan claimed the Dublin native's love for partying hard is the main cause of his decline.

"You've got consistent trauma to your f***ing dome over and over and over again. Then you get a little bit of coke and you're feeling good again."

"I bet you get addicted to it. The guy obviously likes extreme things, which is why he's such a great fighter. They're wild people. It's why Jon Jones liked cocaine too."

Listen to Joe Rogan's thoughts about Conor McGregor's career fallout and more below.