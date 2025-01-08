Joe Rogan highlights his concerns with multi-trillion-dollar cryptocurrency market

Joe Rogan has questioned the legitimacy of the multi-trillion-dollar cryptocurrency market.

Despite its astronomical rise in recent years, Joe Rogan isn't sold on the legitimacy of cryptocurrency and made his thoughts known during a recent episode of the JRE podcast.

Spearheaded by Bitcoin, cryptocurrency has taken the world by storm and more money is being funneled into the market for monetary gain. Toward the end of 2024, Bitcoin bypassed the $100k milestone, meaning the price of one single coin has gone from 1000 times less than the USD to 100,000 times larger than it.

While many in the MMA world are involved with cryptocurrency, Joe Rogan still has some major concerns.

"Well, it's like, what are the rules?" Rogan said regarding the common scandals surrounding cryptocurrency. "What are the rules in terms of, are you allowed to [pump and dump]?"

"Is that unethical but legal? Are you allowed to have a meme coin and then it gets to like $100 million, you have a bunch of it and you just sell it all and you make $50 million? Are you allowed to do that?"

Rogan claimed he would never attach his name to a crypto market despite previously receiving offers.

"I've never promoted any of those. I've had offers to promote things like that, I'm not interested."

"I don't even understand it. If I don't even understand it, like you're selling what? You're selling NFTs, what does that mean? 'It's a non-fungible token.' We're done. I don't know what you're saying..."

Joe Rogan later questioned the authenticity of the digital currency.

"There are wild reports about the amount of corruption that this money is experiencing."

"This money has probably gone through more people's noses and come out of more people's d***s. Where is this money going?"

"It's so much, there's no way it's 100% efficient."

Listen to Joe Rogan's thoughts about cryptocurrency below.