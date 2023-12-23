Skip to main content

Joe Rogan claims it's pointless fighting outside of the UFC, insists "No one's watching"

Joe Rogan has made a bold statement, insisting fighters are essentially wasting their career if they're not competing inside the UFC.

The UFC has long been the pinnacle of mixed martial arts and will likely hold that title for an inconceivable time.

Despite being known as the biggest and best promotion in the sport, the UFC has had its competitors over the years. Former shows like Strikeforce, Bellator, and Pride were big during their heights, and the fast-rising PFL looks to be making a name for itself, but Joe Rogan believes nobody cares if it's not inside the octagon.

As reported by Damon Martin, Rogan recently made some eye-opening comments on his popular JRE Podcast. The 56-year-old stated that, while other organizations have some real talent, they will never reach the heights of those under the UFC banner and are essentially wasting their careers away.

"No disrespect to the other organizations, there's very good fighters in the other organizations, but I often feel like they're wasting their career," Rogan claimed. "Because I see these elite fighters that are fighting in Bellator and PFL and I'm like, 'Hey guys, no one's watching.'"

"I mean, some people are watching, you're getting a little bit of a fan base. I don't want to disrespect, but there's a reality... There's the XFL, there's the CFL, and then there's the f***ing NFL. If you're not in the f***ing NFL, are you really playing football? That's just how it is."

Joe Rogan

Despite being considered one of the best fighters in the world, Joe Rogan is urging Johnny Eblen to make the jump over to the UFC to become a household name in combat sports.

"If you're the UFC champ, you're the f***ing man. If you're the Bellator champ, I respect the sh*t out of those guys. I love them. Guys like Johnny Eblen, same thing. He's a freaking animal. I really wish that guy would come to the UFC."

"If you're a UFC champion, the promotion is just unparalleled. There's nothing like it. I mean, everybody knows who you are when you're the UFC champion."

"There's this feeling of being in the UFC that everybody who wants to be a fighter dreams of. You want to be there when Bruce Buffer is right in front of you going, 'It's time!' You're like, 'Holy sh*t.'"

Watch the full two-hour episode of The Joe Rogan Experience below.
