Joe Rogan and Mark Zuckerberg receive unlikely support from combat sports legend

Joe Rogan and Mark Zuckerberg receieve support from an unlikely combat sports legend.

Joe Rogan and Mark Zuckerberg's recent sit down on the JRE podcast left a lot of questions from fans, but one combat sports legend supported some of the controversial claims from the show.

Many have pointed the finger at Zuckerberg for his perceived personality change since Donald Trump was elected, and believe it was on full display during his appearance on the global podcast. Despite the countless critics, BJJ ace Gordon Ryan has sprung to the defense of the Facebook co-founder.

While making an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Mark Zuckerberg shared his thoughts on the toxic masculinity debate; claiming it to be a positive trait.

"Masculine energy is good," Zuckerberg told Rogan. "Society has plenty of that but I think corporate culture was really trying to get away from it."

"All these forms of energy are good and I think having a culture that celebrates the aggression a bit more has its own merits."

Check out the full Mark Zuckerberg episode of the Joe Rogan Experience below.

After hearing Zuckerberg's remarks, Gordon Ryan shared his thoughts on social media.

"If men in America were required to be on testosterone, it'd solve the majority of America's issues," Ryan said in support of Zuckerberg's views on masculinity.

"Now there's no tampons [in the] f***ing women's bathrooms."

Not only does Gordon Ryan agree with Mark Zuckerberg's views, but he has also eased his prior hatred for the tech genius.

Sharing a response on Instagram, the seven-time ADCC world champion discussed having a change of heart for the Meta CEO.

"The [first] couple of times I mentioned [Mark Zuckerberg] in my stories, I'm pretty sure I was telling him to light himself on [fire]."

"The [first] message I sent to him, I basically told him I thought he was a total A hole, but [then] I listened to him on Rogan's podcast..."

"He raised many good points that many people wouldn't think of. I congratulated him on his [jiu-jitsu] competition win."

After a lengthy speech, Gordon Ryan gave his final thoughts on Zuckerberg.

"I'm not so sure Mark is the bad guy I and many others made him out to be. I think we should give him a chance and stop demonizing him, maybe."