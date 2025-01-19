Jiri Prochazka stops Jamahal Hill in UFC 311 fire fight

A pair of former light heavyweight champions, Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill, clashed on the UFC 311 main card on Saturday. Both men entered the fight coming off knockout losses to champion Alex Pereira.

Trying to get back to a championship match, Prochazka and Hill had a lot riding on Saturday's outcome at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Prochazka made the walk to the octagon ranked second in the 205-pound weight class while Hill was ranked third in the division.

The two touched gloves and Prochazka delivered a leg kick. Hill pawed with his jab and landed a leg kick. Hill stepped into the pocked with a right hand. Prochazka kept his hands low. Prochazka connected with a left hand that knocked Hill down. Hill got back to his feet and landed a right hand. Prochazka kept the pressure on but after a left hand. Prochazka connected with a counter combination. Hill answered with a right hand. Prochazka delivered a front kick to the body. MMAWeekly scored the opening round 10-9 for Prochazka.

Hill looked high with a kick to start the second frame but missed. Hill landed to the body with a right hand. Prochazka landed his jab. Prochazka accidentally poked Hill in the eye. Hill was given time to recover and the restarted. Hill connected with a left hand. Hill landed an uppercut. Prochazka answered with a left hand. Hill accidentally poked Prochazka in the eye. He was given time to recover and the fight restarted again after two minutes.

At the midway mark, Prochazka landed a leg kick. Hill went to the body with a right hand. Hill's right hand round a home. Hill landed another right hand. Hill began targeting Prochazka's body. The second round was competitive. MMAWeekly scored it 10-9 for Hill.

They met in the middle of the cage to begin the final frame. Hill landed to the body and Prochazka answered with a left kick. Prochazka hurt Hill with a right hand and picked dup the pace. Hill connected with a combination. Prochazka connected with a right hook followed by a front kick to the body. Prochazka landed a counter left hand. In the clinch, Hill delivered a knee to the body. Prochazka landed a clean right hand that sent Hill crashing to the canvas. Hill got to his feet. Prochazka landed another right hand. Hill went down again and Prochazka finished with punches on the ground.

The official time of the stoppage was 3:01 of the third round.