Jiri Prochazka says 'super ordinary' Jamahal Hill has more weapons than Alex Pereira

UFC 300 features four of the Top 5 light heavyweights in the world.

In the main event, champion Alex Pereira takes on former titleholder to top contender Jamahal Hill. In the featured preliminary card bout, former champion and second-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka takes on fifth-ranked Aleksandar Rakić.

The winner of the Prochazka versus Rakic bout will be watching the main event intently with the winner putting themselves in line for the next title shot. Prochazka believes Hill has more weapons than Pereira.

"More weapons in the fight I feel are on Jamahal Hill's side," Prochazka told Inside Fighting. "Jamahal Hill has a better, I think he will will have the better chances on the start of the fight and when the fight will continue there are more chances for Pereira."

With a win over Rakic, Prochazka believes that he'll be next in line to fight for the title he once held.

"I believe in that and I will do everything for that because after the last fight, after that decision, I believe that I can be the champion and I will," Prochazka said.

Prochazka lost to Pereira via TKO in his last fight at UFC 295 in November. Hoping for a rematch, Prochaza believes he also matches up well with 'super ordinary' Hill if he were to win.

"I think it (my style) will work because there is a lot of space to target the shots. His style is, I think from all the fighters in the UFC, is super ordinary but very effective," Prochazka said. "That will be something that I'd like to fight."