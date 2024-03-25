Skip to main content

Jiri Prochazka says 'super ordinary' Jamahal Hill has more weapons than Alex Pereira

UFC 300 is headlined by a 205-pound title bout between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jamahal Hill.

UFC 300 features four of the Top 5 light heavyweights in the world.  

In the main event, champion Alex Pereira takes on former titleholder to top contender Jamahal Hill.  In the featured preliminary card bout, former champion and second-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka takes on fifth-ranked Aleksandar Rakić.

The winner of the Prochazka versus Rakic bout will be watching the main event intently with the winner putting themselves in line for the next title shot.  Prochazka believes Hill has more weapons than Pereira.      

"More weapons in the fight I feel are on Jamahal Hill's side," Prochazka told Inside Fighting.  "Jamahal Hill has a better, I think he will will have the better chances on the start of the fight and when the fight will continue there are more chances for Pereira."  

