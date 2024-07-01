Skip to main content

Jiri Prochazka questions retirement after UFC 303 defeat

Jiri Prochazka has discussed possibly retiring after losing at UFC 303.

UFC 303 is now behind us but it's a night that will undoubtedly live in Jiri Prochazka's memory. Just one day following the defeat, Prochazka has shared a shock message to his fans.

Despite being a short-notice affair, the European entered the octagon in phenomenal shape on Saturday. Many were expecting a closely-contested matchup between two of the best fighters in the world. Instead, Alex Pereira retained his light heavyweight title in dominant fashion.

The loss was understandably a tough one to take for Jiri Prochazka. The former champion later aired his thoughts in a video to fans.

"Hello, everyone. Thank you for all your support," Prochazka said during an emotional reaction video. "Thanks to you, Alex, for the fight. You was better."

Prochazka then revealed that if he is unable to elevate his skills, he may be forced to retire.

"Only one thing goes on my mind: I need to evolve to the next level or don't fight again."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"So, it's simple. To be the strongest, this is the way. Thank you, see you in the gym."

Watch below.

Jiri Prochazka has only ever lost twice under the UFC banner — with both of those defeats coming at the hands of Alex Pereira.

'BJP' will now have to pick himself up and fight his way back into title contention.

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira knocks Jiri Prochazka out in UFC 303 main event

Read More
Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira knocks Jiri Prochazka out in UFC 303 main event

Read More

After defending his throne twice, Alex Pereira is eyeing a move up to heavyweight. While that could be a possibility in the future, Pereira isn't short of options at 205.

The man who stands out above the rest for a potential next shot at the Brazilian's title is Magomed Ankalaev.

Ankalaev is currently riding a 12-fight unbeaten streak and is considered the biggest threat to Pereira's gold. Another rumored option is Israel Adesanya, though he must first come away victorious in his meeting with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305.
khabib-nurmagomedov-1600
News

Khabib Nurmagomedov kicked off plane after dispute with flight crew

Khabib Nurmagomedov was escorted from a plane after a misunderstanding led to a dispute with the flight crew.

By Joshua Ryan
ufc311countdown-islam-arman-1600
News

UFC 311 Countdown: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2

UFC 311 Countdown previews two title fights, as lightweight king Islam Makhachev looks to defend his crown against Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch.

By Jeff Cain
ufc311-countdown-merab-umar-1600
News

UFC 311 Countdown: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

UFC 311 Countdown looks at the UFC 311 co-main event between bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov.

By Jeff Cain