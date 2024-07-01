Jiri Prochazka questions retirement after UFC 303 defeat

UFC 303 is now behind us but it's a night that will undoubtedly live in Jiri Prochazka's memory. Just one day following the defeat, Prochazka has shared a shock message to his fans.

Despite being a short-notice affair, the European entered the octagon in phenomenal shape on Saturday. Many were expecting a closely-contested matchup between two of the best fighters in the world. Instead, Alex Pereira retained his light heavyweight title in dominant fashion.

The loss was understandably a tough one to take for Jiri Prochazka. The former champion later aired his thoughts in a video to fans.

"Hello, everyone. Thank you for all your support," Prochazka said during an emotional reaction video. "Thanks to you, Alex, for the fight. You was better."

Prochazka then revealed that if he is unable to elevate his skills, he may be forced to retire.

"Only one thing goes on my mind: I need to evolve to the next level or don't fight again."

"So, it's simple. To be the strongest, this is the way. Thank you, see you in the gym."

Watch below.

Jiri Prochazka has only ever lost twice under the UFC banner — with both of those defeats coming at the hands of Alex Pereira.

'BJP' will now have to pick himself up and fight his way back into title contention.

After defending his throne twice, Alex Pereira is eyeing a move up to heavyweight. While that could be a possibility in the future, Pereira isn't short of options at 205.

The man who stands out above the rest for a potential next shot at the Brazilian's title is Magomed Ankalaev.

Ankalaev is currently riding a 12-fight unbeaten streak and is considered the biggest threat to Pereira's gold. Another rumored option is Israel Adesanya, though he must first come away victorious in his meeting with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305.