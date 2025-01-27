Jeremy Stephens reacts to face-off with 'Cocaine Conor' McGregor: 'I’ll make him quit'

Jeremy Stephens picked up his third win in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship this past Saturday with a TKO victory over former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez. The two headlined the BKFC KnuckleMania 5 fight card at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Stephens scored a pair of knockdowns in the third round and Alvarez' corner threw in the towel preventing him from coming out for a fourth frame. Following the fight, former two-division UFC champion and co-owner of BKFC Conor McGregor entered the ring and went face-to-face with Stephens.

Stephens was part of one of McGregor's most iconic press conference moments back in 2016. Stephens claimed to be the hardest puncher in the UFC and McGregor famously responded, “Who the f*ck is that guy?”

On Saturday, McGregor entered the ring following the fight and uttered the same words, “Who the f*ck is that guy," McGregor said before challenging Stephens to a bare-knuckle fight. “Let’s set a date. Who’s going to stop me man to man? No one’s going to stop me. Dave [Feldman], make a date. Let’s do it. I’m down for it bro.”

During the event's post-fight press conference, Stephens reacted to the face-off with McGregor and a potential fight between the two down the road.

"Ole Cocaine Conor," Stephens said. “He’s got a long path, bro. It’s all good promotion. I love it. I loved to come in there, get right in his face, and have him doubt me. I felt like him and [David] Feldman were up against me. Everyone was against me."

McGregor has been out of action since breaking his leg in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. The Irishman was scheduled to face Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event last June at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas but was forced out of the bout due to a toe injury. In a recent interview, McGregor said his future may be in BKFC.

“One of these days you’ll just hear my music come onto this stage in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and I’ll have my fist wrapped with no gloves for a fight, out of nowhere. No promotion. No promo. No nothing,” McGregor told The Schmo. "Just fighting a random fight on the card. That could be what the future holds. And legal making claims and all this? That’s for p*ssies."

Jeremy Stephens: 'I'll make Conor McGregor 'quit'

With the two under contracts with different promotions, it's unlikely a match between the two could come to fruiting anytime soon. Stephens considers a bout against McGregor as a 'dream fight,' and if the two ever tangle, Stephens "

"Butt cheeks McGregor," Stephens answered when asked who'd be his dream fight. "That's the money fight."

"I've got power. I've got calf kicks. But hen it comes to bareknuckle bro, no one is beating me. A lot of people say that, but no one has beaten me in this f*cking game and I'd love a shot to prove it. I'd go to Ireland... I'll make him quit."