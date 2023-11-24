Skip to main content

Jalin Turner steps in to fight Bobby Green at UFC Austin

Jailin Turner steps in for injured Dan Hooker to take on Bobby Green at UFC Austin on Dec. 2.

Bobby Green was scheduled to take on Dan Hooker at UFC Austin on Dec. 2 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.  Hooker was forced out of the fight due to an arm injury.  

UFC President Dana White made the announcement on Thanksgiving in a video posted to X.  

"I've got a couple of fight announcements for you," said White.  "For the Dec. fight here in Austin, Texas, Dan Hooker broke the same arm that he did in his last fight, so he's out, so No. 13 ranked Bobby Green will now face No. 12 ranked Jalin Turner in the co-main event, and it's going to be three rounds instead of five."

Green enters the bout coming off back-to-back finishes over Tony Ferguson and Grant Dawson.  Turner is coming off back-to-back split decision losses to Dan Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot.  

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"I took a risk, it came back a little quicker. It's all on me. I rushed to come back. I wanted to fight. I knew the risk of coming back quickly. We rolled the dice and come up snake eyes, baby," Hooker said about the injury. "Just was sparring, just probably one of those things. I blocked a thousand kicks in the last couple of months and one just hit, one hit on the right spot and just, yeah, it is what it is." 

Fourth-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush and eighth ranked Arman Tsarukyan headline the fight card.  

Sean Strickland at UFC 293 press conference
News

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland thought someone was stealing his car | Video

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland thought someone was stealing his car. It turned out to be different, and he caught the man.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor after the Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing match
News

Conor McGregor targeted by Irish police in hate speech investigation

Irish police have launched an investigation into Conor McGregor over recent comments.

By Joshua Ryan
Paddy Pimblett
News

Paddy Pimblett thinks 'it's bizarre and f**king stupid' that Tony Ferguson is training with David Goggins

Lightweight Paddy Pimblett is scheduled to take on Tony Ferguson on the UFC 296 main card on Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

By Jeff Cain