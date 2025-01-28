Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul boxing match now official

Jake Paul has found an unlikely next opponent for his boxing career in the shape of his brother Logan Paul.

Jake Paul will welcome his brother Logan Paul back to boxing when the two lock horns in the ring later this year.

The Paul Brothers have been clashing heads for years ever since their rise to fame as influencers. Now both in the combat sports scene, it seems the pair will finally collide in the boxing ring to settle who the superior sibling truly is.

Just months after adding a former boxing world champion to his resume in the shape of Mike Tyson, Jake Paul is ready to put in another spectacle.

'The Problem Child' is adamant that he is far beyond his brother in the squared circle and he will now get the chance to prove that.

Streaming live on HBO Max, fans will be treated to a fight 10 years in the making.

Jake Paul confirmed the news earlier on his social media.

"The moment you've waited a decade for," Jake Paul said as he shared the fight news on X.

The excitement that once surrounded Jake Paul's boxing career is beginning to become stale for fans.

Paul's most recent outing saw him come up against the aforementioned Mike Tyson. Despite the immense amount of hype the bout had, the eight-round affair failed to live up to expectations.

In order to revive the fanfare around his events, Jake Paul can choose from several big-name opponents.

Conor McGregor is a name that continues to be linked with a future meeting with the YouTuber.

The two got into an altercation ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration this month, with rumors of their possible matchup only growing stronger.

As he awaits clarification on McGregor's situation, Jake Paul will turn his attention to Logan Paul.

The two entertainers will butt heads for the countless time, though their family feud will finally be settled in the ring on March 27.