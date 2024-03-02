Jairzinho Rozenstruik stops Shamil Gaziev in UFC Vegas 87 main event

The UFC Vegas 87 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas was headlined by a heavyweight title bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev.

Rozenstruik entered the fight coming off a submission loss to Jailton Almeida in his last outing. Gaziev made his promotional debut in December after picking up a quick submission win on Dana White's Contender Series. With a TKO win in his debut, Gaziev was looking to remain unbeaten.

Rozenstruik landed first with a leg kick followed by his jab. Rozenstruik landed a right hand. Gaziev pressured Rozenstruik. Gaziev briefly looked for a takedown. Rozenstruik landed his jab. Gaziev is bleeding from his nose due to Rozenstruik's jab. Gaziev inched forward and connected with a left hand. Gaziev clinched and took Rozenstruik down. He didn't do much with the takedown but did control the final minute of the round.

Rozenstruik landed his jab followed by a leg kick to start the second round. Rozenstruik continued to land his jab. Gaziev pressed forward with a knee to the body. Rozenstruik responded with a jab. Rozenstruik jab kept finding a home. Gaziev closed the distance and clinched. They worked for position along the cage without a lot of action until the round ended.

The third round began with Rozenstruik landing a leg kick. Gaziev's hands became low. Rozenstruik doubled up on his jab. Gaziev's mouth was open. Rozenstruik continued to connect with his jab. Rozenstruik picked up his output and began targeting the body. Rozenstruik delivered a combination. Gaziev landed a right hand. The round ended with Rozenstruik landing back-to-back jabs.

Gaziev inched forward but his output has slowed. Rozenstruik continued to connect with his jab. They exchanged and Gaziev worked to get the fight to the ground. "Biggie Boy" defended the takedown attempt. Rozenstruik circled free and delivered a leg kick. Rozenstruik landed a big combination. A right hand by Rozenstruik knocked the mouthpiece out of Gaziev's mouth. Rozenstruik looked for a takedown and landed a right hand. Round 4 was a dominant round for Rozenstruik.

The ringside doctor was brought in to check Gaziev. The referee stopped the fight after Gaziev said he couldn't see out of one eye. The stoppage came at the end of the fourth round.