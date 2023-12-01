It's a boy!! Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin welcome fourth child

Conor McGregor and his longtime fiancé Dee Devlin welcome their fourth child in the early morning hours of Dec. 1.

McGregor now has three boys and one girl. Conor Jr., is 6, his daughter Croia Mairead is 4, and his son Rian has just turned 2. Now they have a newborn to add to the family.

McGregor posted photos of the baby and himself holding his new son to Instagram early Friday morning.

McGregor has been out of action since he broke his leg in the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. He's expected to return in the first half of 2024 against Michael Chandler.

The two coached The Ultimate Fighter 31 opposite one another. McGregor would have liked to return earlier but wasn't in the USADA testing pool. He has to be in the pool for six months and return two clean tests before he's allowed to compete. He entered the testing pool in October, and could fight as soon as March, but the UFC has events scheduled through March, so McGregor will likely be returning after that.

UFC 300 hasn't been announced yet, and McGregor could certainly be on that fight card. When he returns, he'll headline an event.