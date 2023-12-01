Skip to main content
Conor McGregor

It's a boy!! Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin welcome fourth child

Conor McGregor and his longtime fiancé Dee Devlin welcome their fourth child in the early morning hours of Dec. 1.

Former two division UFC champion Conor McGregor and his longtime fiancé Dee Devlin welcomed their fourth child in the early morning hours of Dec. 1.  

McGregor now has three boys and one girl.  Conor Jr., is 6, his daughter Croia Mairead is 4, and his son Rian has just turned 2.  Now they have a newborn to add to the family.  

McGregor posted photos of the baby and himself holding his new son to Instagram early Friday morning.  

McGregor has been out of action since he broke his leg in the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.  He's expected to return in the first half of 2024 against Michael Chandler.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The two coached The Ultimate Fighter 31 opposite one another.  McGregor would have liked to return earlier but wasn't in the USADA testing pool.  He has to be in the pool for six months and return two clean tests before he's allowed to compete.  He entered the testing pool in October, and could fight as soon as March, but the UFC has events scheduled through March, so McGregor will likely be returning after that.  

UFC 300 hasn't been announced yet, and McGregor could certainly be on that fight card.  When he returns, he'll headline an event.    

Tags
terms:
Conor McGregor
Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk 2
News

Shocking Tyson Fury corner footage surfaces after Oleksandr Usyk defeat

Footage from Tyson Fury's corner has surfaced following his second consecutive loss to Oleksandr Usyk, and it's very telling.

By Joshua Ryan
usyk-fury2-dazn-1600
News

Michael Bisping would like to see Tyson Fury retire

Tyson Fury suffered his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday and former UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping would like to see Fury retire.

By Jeff Cain
Tyson Fury
News

Tyson Fury protests 'robbery' after Oleksandr Usyk loss

Tyson Fury suffered defeat against Oleksandr Usyk for the second time, though he believes it was a robbery decision.

By Joshua Ryan