Israel Adesanya on fighting Nassourdine Imavov: 'The hands will talk'

For the first time in his career, former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will entered a fight coming off back-to-back losses.

On Feb. 1, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will make the walk to the octagon coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in his 13-year mixed martial arts career.

Adesanya (24-4) faces fifth ranked Nassourdine Imavov (15-4, 1 NC) in the UFC Fight Night 250 main event at anb Arena. The last time Adesanya fought in a Fight Night card was in 2018.

"They just offered it to me and I was like, 'yeah, sure,'" Adesanya said on his YouTube channel about how the fight came together.

"This is my first time losing twice in a row. The first one I was like, 'Awe f*ck. What could I have done different?' The second one I was like, 'Okay. I tried my best but I could have done better.' Now it's like... You just can't take it personal."

"The last two opponents (Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis), yeah, it was personal in a way because they tried to attack my character. When you think about it - I'm so far removed from it now - I'm like, 'Bro, you don't even know me and can spread lies and say whatever you want about me but you just don't take it personally," Adesanya continued. "It's a fight. We're going to go in there and fight. I don't need all that sh*t anymore. You'll see. It's easier said than done. The hands will talk."

There's no animosity between Imavov and Adesanya. There's no beef, but "The Last Stylebender" knows that the Russian is dangerous.

"I've seen his fights. I know he's dangerous. I know he's slick. I like his style," Adesanya said. "Very well-rounded."