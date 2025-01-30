Skip to main content

Israel Adesanya: 'Nassourdine Imavov brings nothing I haven't seen before'

Former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya headlines Saturday's UFC Saudi Arabia fight card against fifth-ranked Nassourdine Imavov.

For the first time in nearly six years former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will make the walk to the octagon for a non-title fight. "The Last Stylebender" headlines Saturday's UFC Saudi Arabia fight card against fifth-ranked Nassourdine Imavov.

Heading into the fight, Adesanya feels like the veteran for the first time. The 35-year old looks forward to facing some younger up-and-comers and he's got one on Saturday in the 29-year old Imavov.  

"I feel like the guy, like the old dog.  And then there's the young guys coming up trying to prove themselves. It's my job to send them back down and let them know (I'm) still here," Adesanya said.

Adesanya (24-4) is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in his career.  Imavov will enter the octagon on Saturday riding a three-fight winning streak.  Looking at the stylistic matchup, Adesanya doesn't think Imavov brings anything to the table that he hasn't seen.  

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"From what I see so far, there's nothing that he brings that I haven't seen before," Adesanya said. "I think his best attribute is his speed.  Yeah, his speed. His counters, but I've seen that before.  It's up to him to show me something that I haven't seen before.

UFC Saudi Arabia Media Day: Israel Adesanya 
Conor McGregor
News

Conor McGregor and Paul Hughes involved in heated social media exchange

Conor McGregor and Paul Hughes' relationship has came crashing down with a heated exchange taking place on social media.

By Joshua Ryan
Michael Bisping
News

Michael Bisping reveals his UFC Saudi Arabia main event prediction

Michael Bisping gave his prediction for the UFC Saudi Arabia main event bout between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov.

By Jeff Cain
ortega-chokeout-fortnite-1600
News

Brian Ortega chokes out gamer over Fortnite trash talk | Video

Former two-time UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega flew across the country to choke out a gamer over Fortnite trash talk.

By Jeff Cain