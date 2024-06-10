Islam Makhachev wants Conor McGregor matchup

Islam Makhachev has his sights set on a title defense against Conor McGregor.

Amid his successful reign as the UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has his sights firmly set on a collision course with Conor McGregor.

The Dagestani has fulfilled all prior expectations and, in turn, is carrying the torch of his predecessor Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite only recently defending his title for the third time, Makhachev seemingly has plans for his next fight inside the octagon.

While discussing his potential future opponents, Islam Makhachev made a shock claim. Instead of opting to face credible contender Arman Tsarukyan, Makhachev claimed he would prefer to share the cage with Conor McGregor.

"To be honest, the McGregor fight looks more interesting," Makhachev said. "In terms of media [attention] and in all respects."

"But I don't think he'll even show up for his next fight. We've all seen that video, plus they canceled the press conference."

Islam Makhachev then spoke about Conor McGregor's return to the sport. While many are excited for his UFC 303 headliner, Makhachev doesn't believe that the Irishman will have any success.

"I don't think he'll be able to make it to the fight. Even if he does, Chandler will win. He's more focused, he's been training hard, he looks more hungry."

Conor McGregor is scheduled to make his long-awaited comeback to the UFC on June 29.

The Dublin native is set to lock horns with Michael Chandler, though some doubts have been poured on the matchup.

Although Makhachev would prefer to wait for Conor McGregor to step up, he has a viable option in Arman Tsarukyan.

Tsarukyan secured the biggest win of his career last time out. Overcoming adversity in the bout, the Armenian rallied to defeat Charles Oliveira and steal the #1 spot in the lightweight rankings.

Makhachev and Tsarukyan have met once before earlier in their careers. The Russian earned a unanimous decision victory over the young challenger.