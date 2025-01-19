Islam Makhachev submits Renato Moicano in UFC 311 main event

A lightweight title bout between champion Islam Makhachev and Renato Moicano headlined Saturday's UFC 311 fight card. Makhachev was originally slated to fight Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch, but Tsarukyan was forced out of the fight on Friday due to a back injury.

Moicano was scheduled to face Beneil Dariush but stepped in to replace Tsarukyan while Dariush was removed from the fight card. Hoping the seize the opportunity, Moicano didn't hesitate to step up against the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

They did not touch gloves before the fight. Moicano crossed the cage and landed a leg kick to start the fight. He landed another leg kick. Makhachev fired off a head kick that was blocked. Moicano delivered another leg kick. Makhachev responded with a kick to the body. Makhachev stepped into the pocket with a left hand. Makhachev landed to the body and Moicano countered with a right hand that appeared to knocked the champion down. The replay showed it was a slip. Makhachev quickly got to his feet and immediately took Moicano down.

On the ground, Makhachev worked in half guard. He applied a D'arce choke and locked it in. Moicano was forced to tap out. The official time of the submission win was 4:04 of the first round.

With the win, Makhachev has defended the lightweight championship more than anyone in the history of the organization.