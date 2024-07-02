Islam Makhachev shoots down fights with Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has no interest in fighting Michael Chandler or Dustin Poirier in his next fight.

On Monday, Michael Chandler posted on social media that he was offered a fight against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for October. Former interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier also offered to faced Makhachev in a rematch if Makhachev doesn't face top contender Arman Tsarukyan next.

"I’ve been offered @MAKHACHEVMMA in October - but if @TheNotoriousMMA little pinky toe is ready by Sept, let’s do sphere. Biggest sporting event in history of sports," Chandler posted on X.

"If arman can't fight let's go again @MAKHACHEVMMA," Poirier wrote.

Makhachev responded to both Chandler and Poirier and showed no interest in fighting either of them. After all, they're both coming off of losses.

"No thanks," Makhachev responded to Poirier. His response to Chandler wasn't as cordial. "You are unreliable dude, one tweet from your master, and you’ll run away. Champ needs real opponent," Makhachev wrote in response to Chandler.

Chandler hasn't fought since November 2022, losing to Poirier via submission. After coaching The Ultimate Fighter 31 opposite Conor McGregor, Chandler has waited for the "Notorious" to return. The two were scheduled to headlined UFC 303 on July 29, but an injured toe forced McGregor out of the fight.

Makhachev defeated Poirier in his last outing at UFC 302 on June 1. Poirier may have given Makhachev the toughest fight of his title reign, but Makhachev finished Poirier in the final round via brabo choke.